How to Train Your Dragon box office prediction: Universal's film to earn over $8 M in previews, likely to beat Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon box office prediction: Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is seemingly off to a flying start. As per a report of Deadline, the film is said to earn around $8–$9 million from early previews and fan screenings. These figures include earnings from Thursday night and special early access shows.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon box office prediction Industry experts projected an opening weekend of $65–$75 million. However, with strong audience buzz and theatre chains promoting it heavily, the film is likely to cross the $100 million mark. Easily, claimed the report.

How to Train Your Dragon is directed by Dean DeBlois of the original animated trilogy.

The film has so far gained a positive response from critics and viewers alike. It has a score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes by the audience. Critics have given the film a solid 77%.

Going by the same report, the film's preview business is close to Frozen 2’s $8.5 million (which opened at $130.2M). On the other hand, the figure is much higher than other releases such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($7.6 million).

Advertisement

Lilo & Stitch However, Lilo & Stitch continues to rule the theatres across globe. It made a business of $14.5 million in previews only.

Yet the numbers by How to Train Your Dragon is a major jump from the original How to Train Your Dragon films. While The Hidden World made just $3 million in previews and opened at $55 million, How to Train Your Dragon 2 earned $2 million before its $49.4 million weekend debut.

So far, the new version of the hit Universal franchise seems to be soaring higher than expected, bringing fans to the theatres. The report claims that it may just become one of this summer’s biggest hits.

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy of movies grossed almost $1.7 billion at the global box office.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon How to Train Your Dragon is backed by DreamWorks Animation. It is loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. Co-produced, written and directed by Dean DeBlois, the film has Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.

The film was first premiered at CinemaCon on April 2. It was released on Friday.