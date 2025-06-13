How To Train Your Dragon public review: Fans praise faithful remake, stunning CGI, and emotional storytelling

The long-awaited live-action version of 'How To Train Your Dragon' released in cinemas on June 13, and early public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans of the beloved DreamWorks animated classic have taken to social media to share their thoughts—and many agree it’s a hit.

Advertisement

How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake wins hearts Described by viewers as a “shot-for-shot remake” of the 2010 original, the film appears to have stayed loyal to the heart of the story. Hiccup and Toothless return, this time with real actors and photo-realistic dragons brought to life through cutting-edge CGI.

Praise for the film’s visual effects has been nearly universal. One fan wrote, “The visuals, especially the dragons themselves… flawless.” Another added, “This movie was absolutely gorgeous. Award shows are rigged if it doesn’t win something, especially for visual effects.”

While some viewers admitted they were sceptical about another live-action remake, the film’s emotional core won them over. One fan said, “I’m usually against remakes, but 'How To Train Your Dragon' was SO GOOD. I even teared up.”

Advertisement

Though a few fans acknowledged the original animation still holds a special place in their hearts, many felt the live-action film brought new depth to the story. “They did an incredible job keeping the spirit of the original,” one review read. “It felt like watching a new movie.”

Take a look at some reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

About the film ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is a 2025 American fantasy adventure film. It is a live-action version of the popular 2010 animated movie of the same name, which was made by DreamWorks Animation. The story is loosely based on the 2003 book by Cressida Cowell.

Advertisement

The new film was co-produced, written, and directed by Dean DeBlois, who also worked on the original animated movies. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost. Gerard Butler returns to play Stoick the Vast, the same character he voiced in the animated version.

The sequel of the film is scheduled for June 11, 2027.