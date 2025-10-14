How to unlock Reel from SRK: Shah Rukh Khan drops BTS video from The Bads of Bollywood; here’s the password

For the first time in India, Meta has rolled out a new feature- a secret reel option on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan became the first ones to offer a brand-new feature, allowing users to unlock hidden content using a password.

Meta launches secret reel with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan The father-son duo has shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood. Given the buzz around the show, the creators have teamed up with Instagram to roll out this special content drop, a fun, password-protected experience that gives fans a chance to engage with the series in a whole new way.

How to unlock secret Reel from Shah Rukh Khan The secret reel sits locked on their Instagram profiles, and only those who manage to crack the code will get access. Sharing the reel, their post mentions, “Episodes toh bohot hai par behind-the-scenes sirf ek! #TheBadsOfBollywood.”

Password for BTS video from The Bads of Bollywood So, how can fans unlock the secret reel? The Khans dropped a clue in their post: “Hint: Go to Episode 6 at 4:22 mins.”

Following the hint leads to a scene where Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Rajat Bedi’s character and says, “Jaraj, right?” — revealing the answer.

The password to access the hidden reel is “Jaraj.”

The special behind-the-scenes video begins with a voiceover of Shah Rukh Khan, showcasing Aryan Khan behind the camera.

The Bads Of Bollywood The seven-episode series, The Bads Of Bollywood follows the story of Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer in Bollywood with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame, juggling the realities of the industry.

The show is streaming on Netflix.

Aryan Khan on his debut directorial Talking about the show, Aryan Khan told Variety recently, "What is interesting about the show is — in Bollywood, there’s many truths, many lies, that kind of are disguised.. and vice versa, and it’s just the novelty of the mystery or the wonder that entices audiences to watch. People will be fascinated by it, be annoyed by it, be whatever they want because of the largeness and the mystery and the wonder.”

“We were pushing it for screen, obviously, but obviously there’ll be things that are inspired. There’ll be scenes that are inspired on certain realities, and there’ll be exaggerations. It’s not obviously a documentary,” he added.