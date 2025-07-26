How to watch ‘South Park’ Season 27 online — stream the Donald Trump premiere episode everyone’s talking about

The iconic animated series is back — and it’s already sparking major backlash. South Park’s explosive Season 27 premiere features a surreal, highly satirical portrayal of Donald Trump, leading to strong condemnation from the White House. Here’s how to stream the episode that’s making global headlines.

‘South Park’ Season 27 Premieres with Shocking Trump Episode South Park returned for its 27th season on Wednesday night with a jaw-dropping episode that wasted no time diving into political controversy — taking aim at US President Donald Trump in a way only South Park can.

In the premiere episode, titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” the residents of South Park stage a protest against the president. One of the most provocative scenes shows a cartoon version of Trump climbing into bed with Satan — a satirical moment reminiscent of the show's depiction of Saddam Hussein in the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

When Satan rebuffs him, Trump pleads, “Come on, Satan, I’ve been working hard all day,” before revealing his exaggeratedly tiny genitals — drawing audible gasps from audiences online.

Jesus Christ Returns with a Paramount Punchline The episode also marks the return of Jesus Christ to the fictional town, offering biting meta-commentary on corporate media.

“I had to come back because of a lawsuit and an agreement with Paramount,” Jesus explains — likely referencing the reported $16 million settlement between Trump and the studio.

He also jokes about the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which is owned by the same parent company as South Park, and warns the characters not to step out of line:

“(Trump) can do whatever he wants now that someone backed down. You guys saw what happened to CBS? Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount! You really want to end up like Colbert? ... Just shut up, or we're going to get cancelled, you idiots!”

Deepfake Trump PSA Adds Fuel to the Fire Following the episode, South Park launched a promotional website featuring a satirical deepfake public service announcement (PSA). The clip features a digital Trump wandering naked through a desert as the narrator proclaims:

“When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J. Trump. No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America.”

The surreal PSA has gone viral, further amplifying reactions across social media platforms.

White House Responds: “The Left’s Hypocrisy Has No End” The Biden administration issued a swift and pointed response. In a statement to Variety, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers accused South Park and its supporters of blatant double standards:

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labelled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.”

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Where Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Streaming?

South Park Season 27 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays, one day after they air on Comedy Central in the United States.

How to Watch the Trump Episode from Season 27? The Donald Trump-focused premiere episode, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” is currently streaming on Paramount+.

To access the episode, you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription. Two plans are currently available:

Essential Plan (with limited adverts): $7.99/month

Paramount+ with Showtime (ad-free): $12.99/month

Can You Watch It for Free? Yes — new users can take advantage of Paramount+’s seven-day free trial, allowing you to stream the Season 27 premiere at no cost during the trial window.

