How to watch Eddie Murphy starrer The Pickup for free on Prime Video: All you need to know

Eddie Murphy is back in a chaotic comedy heist called The Pickup, now streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video as of August 6, 2025. Viewers with an active Prime membership can watch without extra charges, or sign up for a free trial if needed. Check out how you can stream The Pickup on Amazon Prime Video for free.

In the film, Murphy stars as Russell, a veteran armored truck driver nearing retirement. His partner, Travis, played by Pete Davidson, unwittingly picks up a dangerous day when he learns the crew robbing them is led by Zoe, played by Keke Palmer, his one-night-stand from the night before. The story turns into messy chaos when Zoe’s plan escalates, and Eva Longoria’s character- Russell’s hot-headed wife, also finds herself in danger, as per Decider.

How to watch The Pickup for free The Pickup streams exclusively on Prime Video starting August 6. If you are already a Prime subscriber, no action needed; just open the app and stream. However, if you do not have a Prime subscription, Amazon offers a 30‑day free trial, during which you can watch The Pickup at no cost. Young adults aged 18–24 can sign up for Prime for Young Adults, which includes six months of free and discounted membership afterward.

The Pickup cast Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Barbershop), The Pickup also features Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, Jack Kesy, Lara Grice, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. The screenplay was written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, and the trio of Murphy, Davidson, and Palmer reportedly improvised many scenes on set, leading to spontaneous comedic moments.

FAQs Q: Do I need to pay extra to watch The Pickup? A: No, it is included with an Amazon Prime Video membership or during a trial period.

Q: When did The Pickup release on Prime Video? A: On August 6, 2025.

Q: Who stars in the film? A: Leads are Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, supported by Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and others.