How will the Bigg Boss 19 house look? When is the Salman Khan show starting?

With just a few days to go, the buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is at its highest. JioHotstar has now revealed the new house for this season – a striking set where drama, clashes and friendships will unfold under the watch of host Salman Khan.

The house, designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud, has been built around this year’s theme: ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar.’ The makers describe it not just as a set, but as a central character that will shape the story.

This season’s design takes inspiration from outdoor camping, with a rustic “cabin in the woods” look. Wooden textures give the house a homely feel, while bold colours reflect the variety of voices and unpredictable decisions that will drive the show.

The décor also carries symbolic elements – an antlered bird in the living room and a lion in the garden serve as silent protectors of power. Outside, wigwam-style seating creates a community circle, while carved eyes across the space remind contestants that accountability cannot be avoided.

The highlight of this year’s house is the Assembly Room. Open only at specific times, this new chamber will act as the hub of power, where debates, deals and disputes are expected to play out. Fitting the ‘Sarkaar’ theme, it will push housemates to prove their leadership skills while facing tough confrontations.

Speaking about the design, Omung Kumar said: “Every season is a chance to create something extraordinary. For Season 19, the house is like a warm cabin in the woods—inviting, yet full of surprises. Playful touches, from unusual creatures to ever-watchful eyes, will keep contestants on edge. The Assembly Room is my personal highlight—it symbolizes authority and perfectly ties into the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar.’ This house is both retreat and battlefield, reflecting the unpredictable essence of Bigg Boss.”