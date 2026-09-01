Howard Stern’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ set for HBO Max with weekly episodes worldwide

Howard Stern is expanding his long-running radio show to streaming, with HBO Max set to premiere weekly filmed episodes of The Howard Stern Show worldwide this month.

Howard Stern show is coming to streaming HBO Max has struck a deal with Stern’s production company and SiriusXM to bring an adapted version of his SiriusXM programme to the platform. The move gives viewers access to a show that has traditionally been heard primarily through radio and satellite audio, with only limited video content available to audiences.

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The series will debut on HBO Max worldwide on Thursday, September 17, at 12:01 a.m. PT and 3:01 a.m. ET. New episodes will be released every Thursday thereafter.

The filmed programme comes as Stern’s radio schedule has already changed, with The Howard Stern Show scaling back to one episode a week. The HBO Max series is executive produced by The Howard Stern Production Co. Inc.

“Howard Stern has always been in a category of his own with an unmistakable, unique take on the world. Howard has changed radio and media at large with his ability to draw the most out of his guests and cultivate a following like no other. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Howard to HBO Max and to partner with SiriusXM to bring ‘The Howard Stern Show’ to the platform,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max content, said in a statement.

For Stern, the move represents a significant expansion of a format that has remained largely audio-driven.

Stern said in a statement, “As the ‘King of All Media,’ I am honored to bring my SiriusXM show to HBO Max, and through HBO Max to worldwide distribution. For years, my SiriusXM show has offered only brief video peeks. HBO convinced me to pull back the curtain and let the world watch; the amazing celebrities and musicians who drop by, our staff antics, and my conversations with Robin. Bringing my latest SiriusXM shows to HBO Max’s millions of viewers, every week, is a career highlight, and I’m thrilled to be joining the ranks of such prestigious television.”

The announcement also comes after speculation over Stern’s future on radio. Rumours circulated last year that the broadcaster, now 72, could retire from his SiriusXM programme. Those reports were put to rest in December when Stern announced a three-year renewal with the satellite radio company.

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The new arrangement therefore does not mark an exit from SiriusXM. Instead, it adds a streaming component to Stern’s existing relationship with the broadcaster and brings filmed versions of his latest shows to a much larger international audience.