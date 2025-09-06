‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ returns to cinemas this September as part of Studio Ghibli Fest re-release celebration

Hayao Miyazaki’s much-loved animated classic Howl’s Moving Castle is heading back to the big screen. As part of the annual Studio Ghibli Fest, the film will be re-released in cinemas across the country from September 20 to 24, presented by GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment.

‘Howl's Moving Castle’ all set to re-release With its return to cinemas, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ offers both longtime fans and new viewers the opportunity to experience the film in its original format.

The screening will be part of a larger celebration of Studio Ghibli’s legacy, featuring several of the studio’s iconic films throughout the year. The event aims to introduce younger generations to Ghibli’s storytelling and to allow older audiences to reconnect with timeless classics.

The film is not only celebrated for its heartwarming story but also for its incredible animation, much of which was the result of intense, hands-on work by Hayao Miyazaki himself.

Akihiko Yamashita, who served as supervising animator on the project, spoke to Variety about the demanding production schedule.

“During the last six months of production, I worked 14 hours a day,” Yamashita said. “There were no Sundays, no time off during the week.”

He described Miyazaki’s deep involvement in every step of the process — from the initial layout to the final animation.

“He draws it himself,” Yamashita explained. “And let’s say a key animator has drawn some animation. If he doesn’t like it, then he will change it and draw a rough drawing. Then, the key animators and other animators have to bring that to the final stage.”

More About ‘Howl's Moving Castle’ Originally released in 2004, ‘Howl's Moving Castle’ tells the story of Sophie, a quiet young woman who works in a hat shop and lives a simple life — until she meets Howl, a mysterious wizard who literally sweeps her off her feet.