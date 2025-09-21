Hridayapoorvam OTT release date: When and where to watch Mohanlal's rom-com movie online

Hridayapoorvam OTT release date: Mohanlal's much-loved Malayalam romantic comedy-drama movie, Hridayapoorvam, is all set to make its online debut. Fans eagerly awaiting its online release will soon be able to stream the heartwarming movie.

Hridayapoorvam, which released worldwide on August 28, received great reviews during its theatrical run and is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of the year.

The movie first made waves when its reunion of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad was announced back in January 2024. Hridayapoorvam won hearts with its mix of laughter, romance, and emotion, earning positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Hridayapoorvam OTT release date: When and where to watch Mohanlal's much-awaited rom-com movie, Hridayapoorvam, will begin streaming online on JioHotstar from 12 am on Friday, September 26.

“Hridayapoorvam will be streaming from September 26 on JioHotstar,” the OTT platform wrote in an X post.

The Malayalam movie directed by Sathyan Anthikad will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Hridayapoorvam: Plot Hridayapoorvam is centred around Mohanlal's character, Sandeep Balakrishnan, a forty-year-old wealthy Malayali bachelor who runs a successful cloud-kitchen chain in Kochi. Despite his affluence, Sandeep lives in isolation and needs a heart transplant.

After the transplant, he brushes off the emotional weight of the surgery, insisting that “a heart is only an organ.”

His life takes a turn when he travels to Pune for the engagement of the donor's daughter. But his blunt and detached demeanour unsettles the family, especially as unexpected events unfold during the ceremony, leaving the family in turmoil.

Stranded in Pune due to a minor injury, Sandeep is cared for by the donor's daughter, her mother Devika, and their household, including his mischievous nurse, Jerry.

Amid comic situations and heartfelt conversations, Sandeep begins to witness the warmth, resilience, and love of the family—challenging the walls he’s built around himself.

Hridayapoorvam: Cast Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead in Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam.

Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan play important roles in the movie. Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine also make cameo appearances.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam earned ₹38.53 crore net in India during its theatrical run. It also grossed ₹72.39 crore at the global box office, of which ₹43.59 crore was earned at the Indian box office.