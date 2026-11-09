Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian superstar at LACMA Art + Film Gala, joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Hollywood elite

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the prestigious LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian superstar to attend LACMA Art + Film Gala The actor attended the 15th edition of the event on 7 November, joining some of the biggest names from Hollywood, fashion and the international art world.

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The annual gathering is known for its exclusive guest list and brings together actors, filmmakers, artists, business leaders and cultural figures. This year's event was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) trustee Eva Chow.

Hrithik's invitation marks an important moment for Indian representation at the event, which has traditionally been attended by major international film personalities. According to reports, he was hosted by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer, venture capitalist and member of the International Emmy Board.

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The actor attended the gala in a custom-made outfit by Italian luxury fashion house Brunello Cucinelli. His appearance also drew attention after he greeted photographers with folded hands on the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman among guests Hrithik was part of a guest list that included several well-known names from the international entertainment industry. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh and Rufus Sewell were among the personalities present.

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The event also attracted global fashion and business figures, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. BLACKPINK's Rosé and aespa member Ningning were among the music personalities who attended.

The gala was presented by Gucci, which has supported the event since its first edition in 2011.

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What is the LACMA Art + Film Gala? The LACMA Art + Film Gala is an annual fundraising event organised by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It celebrates the connection between cinema and visual arts while bringing together influential people from both industries.

The first edition was held in 2011, with Gucci serving as its presenting sponsor since the beginning. DiCaprio and Chow have co-chaired the event every year.

The 2026 edition honoured two major names from the creative world: artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, best known for directing films such as Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The event also featured a special performance by BLACKPINK's Rosé. According to LACMA, the 15th edition brought together more than 600 guests and raised nearly $7 million. The money will support the museum's film programmes, exhibitions, art acquisitions and educational initiatives.

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Why is Hrithik Roshan's appearance significant? Hrithik's invitation is notable because the LACMA gala is not simply another celebrity red-carpet event. It brings together people who have made an impact across cinema, fine arts, fashion, and culture.

While Indian actors have appeared at several international film festivals and award ceremonies, Hrithik's reported distinction as the first mainstream Indian actor to attend this particular gathering gives his appearance added significance.

The actor has been part of Hindi cinema for more than two decades, with films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War among his notable projects.

His appearance at the Los Angeles event also comes at a time when Indian film personalities are increasingly finding space at international entertainment and cultural gatherings.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.