Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on War 2 after lackluster box office performance: ‘I deserve it..’

Actor Hrithik Roshan returned to the big screen with his highly anticipated film, War 2. Reprising his role as agent Kabir, this time the stakes were even higher as the makers roped in RRR star Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. However, the film underperformed at the box office amid the clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Hrithik Roshan on War 2 after lackluster box office performance A little less than two months after War 2's release, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the film.

He took to his Instagram account and posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the film. Talking about it, he shared his dilemma about the film during its making.

Roshan wrote, "Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed , knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set.”

He added that although everything seemed perfect, his thoughts remained divided about the film.

"Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."This is too easy ... I know this too well." And another that said “I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment.” "Just relax"," the actor added.

See post here:

Internet reacts to Hrithik Roshan's honesty about War 2 Soon after he shared the post, many praised him for his honesty.

Among them was actor Akshay Oberoi, who commented, “Love how you share your truth. Constantly. Legend for a reason!”

“Kabir is YRF Spy Universe is one of the most brutal and intelligent spy agents! This character gives me so many proud moments, and I'm thrilled to call myself a fan of the incomparable Hrithik Roshan. Keep bringing yours this way. We are always waiting for you my Kabir,” added a fan.

Another wrote, “'Kabir' is larger than life character...which was so perfect on you!”

About War 2 War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

War 2 also starred Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.