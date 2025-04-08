Hrithik Roshan Dallas show sparks uproar among fans: ’Paid ₹1.25 lakh, waited 2 hours, refused to take pics’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently held an event in Dallas, Texas, and left many upset. While some blamed the organisers for poor management, a post on Reddit detailed how Hrithik refused to click pictures despite fans waiting for him in line for 2 hours, after paying lakhs for premium entry.

Hrithik Roshan Dallas event Several pictures and videos from the Texas show have now surfaced online.

Taking to Reddit, someone wrote, "Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn’t even get a picture. Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money. We waited 2 hours in line just to get refused?"

The user also claimed that Hrithik who arrived only for 30 minutes in the show, seemed annoyed.

Blaming the management, the post also mentioned, “Not to mention it was outside in such cold weather. He showed up for a 30 minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh yes they won’t even give us a refund!! Love Hrithik but this event was so unorganised even he was annoyed.”

“This is completely true! My friend went and she said it was horrible. Next he is coming to NJ and see the poster! Ridiculous pricing,” commented another user. Someone also said: “Why put the blame on the organizers only? Hrithik needs to be blamed as well.”

Internet on mismanagement during Hrithik Roshan show Reportedly, Instagram also saw many complaints from those who attended the meet and greet.

Someone wrote, “Deeply disappointed by the shocking mismanagement at the event. Our kids prepared for over 2 months, only to be made to wait over 8 hours in unsafe, overcrowded conditions — without even basic offering of water. The organizers cheated them of their moment and played with their emotions. This experience has left a scar that these children will carry for a long time. Totally unacceptable and we parents will be considering to sue the organisers who cared only about their own promotion without any regard of kids and parents feelings, time, and money spent (sic).”

“I am a parent of my little girl Kiara who is part of Arya dancing group. Yesterday right when kids got on state to perform, their song began and immediately they were pushed off stage. I have the video that shows shocked and scared kids being rushed off stage (sic),” also said another user on the platform.

Hrithik Roshan in the US Hrithik is yet to respond to these claims.