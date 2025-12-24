Hrithik Roshan dances with sons at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. Internet calls it a wholesome moment

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen celebrating a family milestone as he attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding festivities along with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, and partner, actor Saba Azad. Videos from the celebrations have since surfaced online, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

Hrithik dances with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan In one widely shared clip, Hrithik is seen dancing alongside his sons and Saba Azad to Sukhbir’s 1999 hit ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’. The family was joined on the dance floor by Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan.

For the evening celebration, Hrithik opted for a black outfit, while Hrehaan wore an ethnic white ensemble and Hridaan matched his father in black.

Earlier in the week, Hrithik also attended the pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons, posing together for photographers. For the daytime event, the actor was dressed in a light pink kurta, while Saba chose a yellow lehenga paired with traditional jewellery.

Hrehaan and Hridaan complemented the look in matching light yellow kurtas, with the family photographs quickly gaining traction online.

Internet Reacts to Father-Sons Dance The dance video prompted an overwhelmingly warm response from fans and social media users. Many commented on the visible ease and joy shared between Hrithik and his sons, with one user writing, “Hrithik Roshan’s kids have inherited all the right things (sic).” Another popular reaction read, “Petition to release full video of this dance (sic).”

Several users reflected on Hrithik’s enduring screen presence and charisma, with one remarking, “The innate sense of happiness, every time is see this man groove, has been the same for 25 years now (sic).” Others highlighted the emotional tone of the clip, calling it a bright spot on their feeds. One comment said, “This just made the timeline a little brighter today – such a wholesome moment (sic).”

Humorous reactions also circulated widely. A fan wrote, “Isko theatre pe laga do main dekhne aa jaunga (sic),” while another added a more tongue-in-cheek take, saying, “Although I don't agree with the politics of this dance, I quite like it (sic).”

Together, the responses underscored Hrithik Roshan’s enduring popularity and the public’s affection for his off-screen family moments.

Hrithik Roshan’s Work Front On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in ‘War 2’, in which he reprises his role as Kabir in the YRF Spy Universe. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

In addition, Roshan is expected to move forward with ‘Krrish 4’, the next instalment in the popular superhero franchise, which he is also set to direct for the first time. Industry reports indicate that pre-production is underway, with filming likely to begin in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career behind the camera as well as in front of it.