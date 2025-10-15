Hrithik Roshan gets court relief! Delhi HC cracks down on misuse of his name and image, spares fan pages

Big relief for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently moved to the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. On Wednesday, the court directed the removal of certain links and listings on social media and websites, which allegedly infringed the personality rights of the War 2 actor.

According to Live Law, a bench of justice Manmeet PS Arora said that she would pass a detailed order directing several entities to take down the URLs infringing on the actor’s personality rights by selling merchandise commercially, creating posts using obscene language.

However, she did not order to take down fan pages.

HC refuses to taken down Hrithik Roshan fan pages Justice Arora said that fan pages couldn't be taken down, as no commercialisation of content was found. She added that no defamatory element was also noticed.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for Hrithik Roshan, submitted that the actor's images and name were being used for monetary gains by selling merchandise such as bags, clothing, etc.

Additionally, it claimed that Roshan's dance videos were used for tutorials without his consent.

The court noted, "It's a song which is of Hritik Roshan which they will be using for dance tutorial. They are using that performance to teach people. It is not commercial merchandise. At this stage I am not persuaded by this... This is available in public domain. Anybody can use this."

The Court added that a fan page using the actor's image for a non-commercial purpose cannot be taken down till the said person is heard. However, unauthorised Al content of the actor will be taken down.

“We can’t have fan clubs taken down at ex parte stage. I’m not willing to take down fan pages. I understand the commercialisation, morphed, obscene but I don’t understand fan club take down. For remaining, I’ll pass injunction,” the court said, as quoted by the website.

Celebs seeking personality rights Not just Roshan, several celebrities are now seeking protection of their personality rights amid the growing AI content on the internet.

Previously, singer Kumar Sanu filed a similar plea before the court.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were the first ones to be given a relatively same protection against unauthorised use of their name, images, and voices.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also joined the list.