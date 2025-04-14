Hrithik Roshan impressed by Jr NTR’s cooking skills, recalls moments spent with RRR actor: ‘Best part of War 2 was…’

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's most anticipated movie War 2 is preparing to hit the big screens soon, with pre-release events boosting the hype. One such event was held in Chicago recently where Hrithik Roshan recalled moments spent with RRR actor Jr NTR's on the sets on War 2. Impressed by Jr NTR's cooking skills, he revealed that the Devara actor makes ‘the best food in the world.’

Hrithik Roshan recalls moments spent with Jr NTR on War 2 sets While praising the South superstar and War 2 co-star, Hrithik said, "I’ve to say the best part of doing War 2 was working with Jr NTR...OMG! He is absolutely amazing. Besides being an amazing actor and amazing teammate, you know he is exceptional at cooking. He makes the best food in the world and me being a foodie, we got along as house on fire, but I hope you guys will watch War 2 and give it the same love or more," Pinkvilla reported.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan’s US tour management denies mismanagement claims

Jr NTR, who primarily works in Telugu films, will feature in the sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War alonside lead actor Hrithik Roshan. The 6th Movie of the YRF Spy Universe is scheduled to release for months later, on August 14.

Vowing to release a movie to remember, the 51-year-old actor further promised that the sequel will be bigger and better than the first part of War. Expressing excitement about his upcoming film Hrithik asserted that he does not usually make such claims about his films, but he is indeed proud of War 2.

The project was delayed after Hrithik Roshan sustained a knee injury during rehearsals with Jr NTR for a dance sequence. Ayan Mukerji helmed film features a brief patch sequence shot near Mazgaon Docks with the rest of the cast, while the actor is recuperating from his recent injury.