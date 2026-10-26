Hrithik Roshan Jailer 2 cameo fees: Did Super 30 actor really charge ₹25 cr for Rajinikanth film? Here's what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is a massive hit at the box office, thanks to its mass appeal and a star-studded ensemble. However, a brief, one-line cameo by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has truly sent audiences into a frenzy.

Stepping in as the character ‘Roddy’, Hrithik's dramatic entrance wasn't just a cinematic treat; it marked a deeply nostalgic, four-decade reunion with Rajinikanth, taking fans all the way back to his days as a child actor in their 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada.

This high-profile appearance has piqued the interest of cinephiles, as media reports suggest that Hrithik commanded a staggering ₹25 crore for what was essentially two days of work.

But did the Super 30 star actually walk away with this massive cameo paycheck? Here's what we know:

₹ 25 crore cameo A report by 123telugu claimed that Hrithik Roshan was paid a whopping ₹25 crore for his brief appearance in Jailer 2. The publication noted that the actor delivers only a single line.

Telugu entertainment portal Great Andhra corroborated the staggering ₹25 crore figure, suggesting that Hrithik shot his portions over just two days.

This made this alleged fee a major topic of discussion online.

What is the truth? However, a recent report by Rediff has debunked these multi-crore speculations.

Citing insider sources, the publication revealed that Hrithik waived his fee entirely, stepping into the role free of charge as a gesture of profound gratitude and deep-rooted respect for Superstar Rajinikanth.

According to insiders, while ₹25 crore may have been the initial market rate quoted for his time—a figure that left the production house Sun Pictures hesitant—Rajinikanth's direct intervention prompted the Bollywood star to forgo any remuneration for the cameo.

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Hrithik Roshan's role in Jailer 2? In Jailer 2, Hrithik makes a striking appearance as 'Roddy', a character who steps in to protect Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's (Rajinikanth) family when they face imminent danger.

According to a Hindustan Times (HT) report, Roddy explains that Tiger had helped him in the past—a favour he never forgot.

The sequence gives the Bollywood star a dramatic, high-octane entrance, complete with a stylish nod to Rajinikanth’s iconic sunglasses flip. Blending action with a deep sense of gratitude, the cameo serves as a fitting on-screen parallel to the real-life history between the two performers.

Ultimately, the brief appearance successfully bridges two generations of stardom, bringing their decades-old connection in the childhood film full circle.

Also Read | Not Jailer 2, Rajinikanth and Hrithik worked for the first time in this film

Four-decade reunion Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth first shared screen space four decades ago in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, where a 12-year-old Hrithik played Govind, the adopted son of Rajinikanth’s character.

Their reunion in Jailer 2 brings them back together on screen for the first time in 40 years.