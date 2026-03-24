Hrithik Roshan joins Ryan Gosling for Project Hail Mary chat, draws parallel with Koi… Mil Gaya

In a rare cross-industry interaction, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood star Ryan Gosling came together for a virtual conversation centred on their upcoming science fiction film Project Hail Mary. The interaction, which quickly gained traction online, offered fans a glimpse into how two major stars from different film industries view storytelling, cinema, and the evolving appeal of sci-fi narratives.

The conversation comes amid growing buzz around Project Hail Mary, a film that has already generated global interest following the release of its promotional material. For Indian audiences in particular, Roshan’s association with the project has added a layer of curiosity, positioning the film as more than just another Hollywood release.

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During the interaction, both actors spoke about what makes Project Hail Mary stand out within the science fiction genre. Rather than focusing solely on spectacle, the film appears to lean into emotional and philosophical themes — something both Roshan and Gosling highlighted as key to its universal appeal.

One of the more striking moments in the conversation came when Roshan drew a comparison between Project Hail Mary and his own film Koi… Mil Gaya. The reference underscored how science fiction, despite its futuristic settings, often draws from deeply human emotions such as loneliness, curiosity, and connection.

Gosling, who plays the central character Ryland Grace, spoke about the narrative’s unique premise — a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his identity or mission. As the story unfolds, the character is forced to piece together his purpose while confronting isolation and uncertainty.

The film is directed by the duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for blending humour with high-concept storytelling. Their involvement signals a tone that balances scientific intrigue with accessibility — a combination that could broaden the film’s reach across audiences.

Beyond the film itself, the exchange between Roshan and Gosling was marked by mutual admiration. Both actors acknowledged each other’s work, creating a moment that resonated strongly with fans online. For many, the interaction symbolised a growing overlap between Indian and international cinema — not just in terms of distribution, but also in cultural conversation.

The project also reflects how global studios are increasingly looking at India as a key market. With Project Hail Mary set for a multi-language release — including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — the film is clearly positioned to engage a wider audience base across the country.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing International, the film features a supporting cast that includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on March 26, 2026, Project Hail Mary will also be available in IMAX and other premium formats, signalling a large-scale theatrical rollout.