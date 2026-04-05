Hrithik Roshan on Ramayana VFX debate: 'The least we can do is bash them with...'

Ever since the first proper teaser of Ramayana was unveiled, it has sharply divided audiences online. While one section of viewers has praised the teaser and its overall presentation, another has expressed clear reservations, particularly around the VFX and visual design. The debate has now widened further, with actor Hrithik Roshan also weighing in on the discussion.

Hrithik Roshan defends Ramayana teaser and its VFX As the debate intensified, War actor Hrithik Roshan stepped in to defend the film and its VFX. He urged audiences to keep an open mind and wait for the final product, rather than labelling it as ‘bad VFX’.

He started his post with, “Yes bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of. As an 11yr old kid I saw Back to the Future on a trip to london and it changed me forever. I became obsessed. I would sit with my dads VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player (sic).”

Hrithik continued, "Yes bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of. As an 11yr old kid I saw Back to the Future on a trip to london and it changed me forever. I became obsessed. I would sit with my dads VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player. I ordered a book "industrial light and Magic" - The Art of Special Effects" from Reader’s Digest with my pocket money…and waited months for it to arrive at the Juhu post office. Happiest day of my life. I can still smell the book as I unwrapped it. Many others followed. Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Bahubali , Ramayana, ( also my dad for koi mil gaya n krrish ofcourse) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before. From my point of view they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11yr old kid could feel what I felt. To me that's noble. the intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians. What I would give to be a part of such dreams even as an assistant (sic)."

Hrithik then explained that VFX comes in different styles, just like art or animation, and no single style is inherently right or wrong. Some films aim for photorealism, where effects are invisible, while others use stylised, exaggerated, or even surreal visuals to suit their storytelling.

Also Read | Did you know Prithviraj Kapoor played Lord Rama way before Ranbir Kapoor?

“Bad VFX” occurs only when a film fails to achieve the style it sets out to deliver—not simply because it looks unrealistic. He argued that audiences often mistake unfamiliar styles for poor quality, and suggests judging VFX based on whether it fits the story and evokes the intended emotion, rather than whether it looks “real.”

He finished the post with, "So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect? So next time don’t just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” "is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness. Yes? Please! (sic)."

More about the film The makers of Ramayana released an early glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama on 2 April, 2026. The film will also feature Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as Raja Dashrahtha, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and various others.