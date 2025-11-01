Hrithik Roshan pens love-filled post for partner Saba Azad on her birthday, Sussanne Khan reacts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished his girlfriend, Saba Azad, on her birthday with a special post. She turned 40 on Saturday. On this occasion, Roshan shared several unseen pictures and videos of them on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan's post for Saba Azad The first picture is a sun-kissed selfie of the couple, seemingly from one of their vacations. It is followed by a funny video of the two from a car ride where the actor is seen shimmying his shoulders while the birthday girl laughs. Another photo had Saba Azad posing with pouty lips while Roshan flaunted his biggest smile.

The last video features Saba Azad enjoying her time in nature with her arms wide open in an unknown location.

Sharing the moments, the War 2 actor penned a small poem for his ‘partner’. He wrote in the caption: “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you, Is my all time favorite thing to do. Happy birthday my love. @sabazad #Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou.”

See post:

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan react to Hrithik Roshan's post Soon after he shared the post, Saba Azad dropped a comment. She simply wrote, "My heart (puppy eyes, red heart, melting emojis).”

Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, commented, “2 nd pic classic,” with lots of emojis. “Happy birthday Saboo have a beautiful amazinggg year,” she added.

Rakesh Roshan added, “Saba birthday greetings & happiness always.”

“Happy Birthday Sabaaaaa,” wished Dia Mirza.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shibani Akhtar also sent love to the birthday girl.

Netizens wish Saba Azad Meanwhile, fans have flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes for the singer-actor.

A user wrote, “They look so Identical.” “This is what dreams are made of,” added another. One said, “To many many more.”

Yet another fan commented, “Made for each other.”

Someone else also wrote, “God bless you both love birds.”

Hrithik Roshan's past Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan (2000-2014). In February 2022, he was first spotted with a mystery girl, Saba Azad, as they made their relationship public.

They made their relationship official with their couple appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan is currently co-parenting his sons--Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan with Sussanne Khan.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was previously dating Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's son.