Hrithik Roshan praises Dhurandhar despite political differences with the film: 'Can't ignore how I…'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan became the latest celebrity to laud Dhurandhar and its team. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame. Talking about the film, Roshan said he was impressed with the storytelling.

He wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

The War 2 actor went on to share how he enjoyed the film's execution, though he doesn't believe in its political stance.

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” he added.

Celebs who praised Dhurandhar Previously, actor Akshay Kumar praised Dhurandhar on social media. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

“BRAVO @AdityaDharFilms and @RanveerOfficial, Go, knock it out of the park. Forget the naysayers. I know how tough it is to make films that challenge their ecosystem. Go celebrate. I’ll watch it when I’m back. Best always (sic)," told Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to Dhar and Singh.

Meet Dhurandhar cast Dhurandhar was released on December 5. Besides Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

Dhurandhar plot The film is based on a mysterious man, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait.

Watch trailer:

The official synopsis of the film says: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”