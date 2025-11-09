Hrithik Roshan praises Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, calls it 'even bigger and better' ahead of release

Hrithik Roshan has heaped praise on Farhan Akhtar for his upcoming movie, 120 Bahadur. Roshan and Akhtar have collaborated in the past on movies such as Lakshya and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and their partnership yielded positive results at the box office.

Now, as Farhan is all set to appear in the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to hype up his colleague.

Hrithik Roshan backs Farhan Akhtar “Farhan & Ritesh.. my buois, pushing your limits and conquering new peaks is what I have watched you both relentlessly do for so many years now,” Roshan wrote while posting a video of the movie’s trailer.

“I remember the vigor and toil that went into Lakshya, but the passion I see in 120 BAHADUR promises something even bigger and better in every way. All my love to the brilliant cast, director Razneesh, the excel team .. & a big hug to my bahadur friend Farhan. Marked my calendar for 21st November,” he added, tagging both Akhtar and film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Farhan responded to Hrithik’s shout out by writing, “Hrithikkkkk .. thank you. This means so much. Can’t wait for you to see the film .. big big hug man.”

What is 120 Bahadur all about? Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming movie is based on the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. In this battle, fought at a height of around 17,000 feet in the Chushul Sector, Major Bhati led a company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion, numbering just 120 men, against a Chinese force estimated to be of around 5000 men, as per Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan.

In an incredible show of defiance and resilience, this force, badly outnumbered, managed to hold the Chinese back for a very long time, with 114 of the soldiers losing their lives in the battle. Though the Chinese eventually overcame their resistance with the power of sheer numbers, the Major Bhati-led defence ensured that the strategically important Chushul Sector was saved.

The enormous damage done to the Chinese and the massive casualties caused were a severe setback for the Chinese forces in what was an otherwise highly successful offensive operation for them. The bravery of Major Bhati and his men has become part of the Indian military’s folklore.

