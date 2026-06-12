Hrithik Roshan replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, reunites with superstar after 40 years

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Jailer 2 has reportedly witnessed a significant casting development. Actor Hrithik Roshan has come on board for a special appearance in the film, taking over a role that was earlier expected to be played by Shah Rukh Khan.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan had initially agreed to make a cameo appearance in the film but later stepped away because of commitments related to his upcoming movie King.

The development is likely to excite fans not only because of Hrithik's involvement but also because it reunites him with Rajinikanth nearly 40 years after their first collaboration.

Reunion Nearly Four Decades In The Making Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth last appeared together in the 1986 film Bhagwan Dada. At the time, Hrithik was a child artist, years before he would become one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

The reported cameo in Jailer 2 marks their first on-screen appearance together since then, making it a nostalgic moment for cinema fans across generations.

A source familiar with the development said, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

While the makers have not officially confirmed the casting change, the reported role is said to be more than a brief appearance and could play a key part in the film's narrative.

Nelson Dilipkumar Reportedly Fine-Tuning The Film Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is among the most awaited Indian films currently in production.

Although principal photography was reportedly completed some time ago, sources suggest that the team is revisiting portions of the film to improve the final cut.

“Some actors have been asked to come back and reshoot the scene. When the team saw the film, they were not happy with certain portions,” says the source.

The reported reshoots indicate that the filmmakers are making additional efforts to ensure the sequel meets the expectations generated by the blockbuster success of the first Jailer film.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Is No Longer Part Of The Project Before Hrithik Roshan's reported entry, Shah Rukh Khan had been strongly linked to the cameo role. Reports suggest that discussions had progressed significantly and shooting dates had even been locked.

However, the actor's focus reportedly shifted to King, a project that holds special significance because it marks the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

According to Pinkvilla, a source said, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

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The report suggests that scheduling and image considerations related to King ultimately prevented the collaboration from moving forward.

Star-Studded Ensemble Raises Expectations Jailer 2 already boasts an impressive lineup of actors. The film marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan and also features SJ Suriya, Mithun Chakraborty and Mohanlal among others.

With Rajinikanth returning in one of Indian cinema's most successful franchises and Hrithik Roshan now reportedly joining the cast for a key cameo, anticipation surrounding Jailer 2 continues to grow.