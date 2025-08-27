Hrithik Roshan rents sea-facing Mumbai flat to girlfriend Saba Azad for ₹75,000 a month: Report

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has rented out one of his luxury flats in Mumbai to his girlfriend, Saba Azad, for ₹75,000 per month.
The sea-facing property is located on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, in Mannat Apartments (also known as Vartamaan), a prime location in the city.
According to official documents, the rental deal was signed on August 4, 2025, and a deposit of ₹1.25 lakh was paid. The property covers around 12,000 square feet and includes three floors – the 18th floor and a duplex spread across the 19th and 20th floors.
Hrithik bought the flats in October 2020 for ₹97.5 crore from builder Samir Bhojwani, using two separate registration agreements – one for the duplex and another for the single flat.
This is not Hrithik’s first real estate move this year. In January 2025, he rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Goregaon area for ₹5.62 lakh per month. Then, in May, he and his father Rakesh Roshan sold three residential apartments in Andheri for ₹6.75 crore.
In the same Mannat Apartments building, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd had rented a 3,600 sq ft flat in 2023 for ₹6 lakh per month. That deal involved a stamp duty of ₹64,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000.
Hrithik, known for films like ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, and ‘War’, has made several high-value real estate investments and continues to be active in Mumbai and Pune’s property markets.
However, neither Hrithik nor Saba's representatives have confirmed the development.
