Hrithik Roshan rents sea-facing Mumbai flat to girlfriend Saba Azad for ₹75,000 a month: Report

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly rented a luxury flat in Mannat Apartments to girlfriend Saba Azad for 75,000 per month. The property spans 12,000 sq ft over three floors, bought for 97.5 crore in 2020. He continues to engage in Mumbai's real estate market.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published27 Aug 2025, 03:03 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for 3 years now.
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has rented out one of his luxury flats in Mumbai to his girlfriend, Saba Azad, for 75,000 per month.

The sea-facing property is located on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, in Mannat Apartments (also known as Vartamaan), a prime location in the city.

Hrithik Roshan rents Mumbai flat to girlfriend Saba Azad

According to official documents, the rental deal was signed on August 4, 2025, and a deposit of 1.25 lakh was paid. The property covers around 12,000 square feet and includes three floors – the 18th floor and a duplex spread across the 19th and 20th floors.

Hrithik bought the flats in October 2020 for 97.5 crore from builder Samir Bhojwani, using two separate registration agreements – one for the duplex and another for the single flat.

This is not Hrithik’s first real estate move this year. In January 2025, he rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Goregaon area for 5.62 lakh per month. Then, in May, he and his father Rakesh Roshan sold three residential apartments in Andheri for 6.75 crore.

In the same Mannat Apartments building, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd had rented a 3,600 sq ft flat in 2023 for 6 lakh per month. That deal involved a stamp duty of 64,500 and a registration fee of 1,000.

Hrithik, known for films like ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, and ‘War’, has made several high-value real estate investments and continues to be active in Mumbai and Pune’s property markets.

However, neither Hrithik nor Saba's representatives have confirmed the development.

 
Real EstateEntertainment
