Hrithik Roshan roped in for Kantara fame Hombale Films' pan-India project, fans want ‘Hrithik x Prabhas x Yash’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan joined hands with Hombale Films, the production house behind hits like KGF, Salaar and Kantara, for a pan-India film. The makers have not yet shared details about the project, including genre, timeline, and additional cast.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan teams up with Hombale Films Announcing the project on social media, the official handle of Hombale Films wrote in a post: “They call him the Greek God. He’s ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @hrithikroshan to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins.”

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Films Reacting to the news, fans have shared their excitement for the collaboration.

In the comments, a user wrote, “Something big is cooking.”

“Just imagine Hrithik vs Rocky Bhai in KGF 3,” guessed another fan.

Someone else added, “This is the future. This is how we unlock the true potential of INDIAN CINEMA. Dropping the north and south exterior and creating ART. Looking forward to it. Awaiting the historic CINEMA that is to come.”

However, Hrithik has shared his excitement for the project.

Talking about the collaboration, Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films told Variety, "Very happy with this collaboration. At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless."

Advertisement

Hrithik Rohan on his Pan-India film “Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life,” teased Hrithik Roshan, without dropping much more details.

Hombale Films is known for delivering blockbuster pan-India films over the past few years with their productions like Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 & Chapter 2, Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Rishabh Shetty's Kantara.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of his much-hyped War 2. Backed by YRF, War 2 stars him alongside South actor Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, releasing on 14 August.

Advertisement