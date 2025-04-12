Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad enjoy Broadway night with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas after attending The Last Five Years

Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, recently posed with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after attending Jonas' Broadway musical 'The Last Five Years'.

The group came together to witness Nick's debut in the production, which has been receiving critical acclaim since its official opening on March 18, 2025.

Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan shared several photos from the night, expressing his admiration for the performance.

In the first photo, Saba Azad is seen standing between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, while Adrienne Warren, Nick's co-star in the musical, poses alongside them.

Hrithik's Instagram caption conveyed his excitement and awe at the performance, which left him "mind-blown and inspired."

Roshan praised Jonas's role in the musical, calling him "simply incredible."

He further wrote, "The Last Five Years is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas, you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food."

Nick Jonas responded to Hrithik's post with a heartfelt thank you, writing, "Thank you so much for coming and supporting our show. Was great spending time with you guys."

The musical, which marks Nick Jonas' Broadway debut, is directed by Whitney White and is based on the beloved 2002 musical by Jason Robert Brown.

In 'The Last Five Years', Nick shares the stage with Adrienne Warren in a captivating tale of love, loss, and time, told in a unique, non-linear fashion.

Meanwhile, in the world of Hrithik Roshan, the actor is gearing up for his highly anticipated directorial debut with 'Krrish 4'.

His father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made the announcement earlier in March, revealing that Hrithik would be taking on the role of director for the next installment of the iconic superhero franchise.

The announcement was met with immense excitement as Rakesh Roshan shared his heartfelt pride in his son's achievement, writing on Instagram, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film Krrish 4."

As Hrithik prepares for his directorial debut, fans can also look forward to his role in 'War 2', part of Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe.