Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand at Ramesh Tauranis star-studded Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad made heads turn as they arrived together at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on Wednesday night.

The couple, who never fail to impress fans with their chemistry, looked all glammed up as they walked hand-in-hand, smiling for the cameras.

Hrithik, who often wins praise for his sharp fashion sense, chose an all-black outfit for the evening: a crisp black shirt paired with matching trousers. Saba looked stunning in a beige sharara set, keeping her look soft and elegant with minimal makeup, subtle jewelry, and loose curls.

The couple happily posed for photographers as they shared smiles before heading inside the venue.

The star-studded celebration saw several other Bollywood faces, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, who looked dapper in a white traditional suit, Arshad Warsi, Pooja Hegde, and Nargis Fakhri.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently completed four years of togetherness. The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on his Instagram. The pictures showed the two looking adorable and very much in love, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. The actor didn't just share pictures of the two but also added a very sweet note.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.