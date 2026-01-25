Hrithik Roshan seen using crutches at Mumbai party, fans express concern: ‘Even in pain, dignity intact’

Actor Hrithik Roshan sparked concern among fans after he was spotted using elbow crutches at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party in Mumbai. Videos from the event, which surfaced online late on Sunday night, show Hrithik making a quick exit while leaning on crutches and skipping his usual interaction with the paparazzi.

Dressed in a black hoodie, matching joggers and a cap, the actor appeared to be in discomfort as he walked towards his car. Unlike his usual appearances at public events, Hrithik did not stop to pose for photographers, adding to fans’ concern about his health.

While there has been no official statement from the actor or his team, reports suggest that Hrithik may have aggravated a knee injury he sustained last year. The exact nature and severity of the injury, however, remain unclear.

See the video here:

The sighting comes just days after Hrithik shared a post on Instagram celebrating what he jokingly referred to as his “Bollywood biceps” over the years. At the time, the actor made no mention of any injury or health issue, leaving fans surprised by his latest appearance.

Videos of Hrithik using crutches quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment sections to wish him a speedy recovery. Some followers speculated that the injury could be linked to intense training or preparation for an upcoming project, while fan clubs claimed that the actor is dealing with a knee-related issue. An official update, however, is still awaited.

A user wrote, “Take care Fighter.”

Another user wrote, “His time is going really bad. Praying for our superstar.”

“Comeback stronger, Hrithik,” the third user wrote.

“Even in pain, dignity intact,” the fourth wrote on Instagram.

“Age factor,” a user remarked.

Hrithik’s physical dedication to his craft has often been spoken about by his collaborators. Earlier, choreographer Bosco Martis recalled the challenges Hrithik faced while filming the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revealing that the actor performed despite being in extreme pain. Bosco has also spoken about Hrithik’s perfectionism during the shoot of Tu Meri from Bang Bang, where he would rehearse steps repeatedly until he felt completely comfortable.

Also Read | Bengaluru CEO praises Blinkit after midnight medicine order prompts doctor call

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is set to return as the beloved superhero in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The upcoming film will also mark Hrithik’s directorial debut, making it one of his most anticipated projects to date.