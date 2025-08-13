Hrithik Roshan sends heartfelt message to 'first teacher' Rajinikanth ahead of War 2 vs Coolie clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Yash Raj Films' 'War 2' is set for a fierce clash with Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' over the Independence Day weekend.

Ahead of the big screen showdown, Hrithik Roshan has shared his best wishes for the legendary actor. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on his celebrated 50-year career in the film industry.

"Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" Hrithik wrote on X.

In his post, Hrithik appeared to be recalling his early days as a child actor, when he worked with Rajinikanth in 'Bhagwaan Dada' (1986).

The post quickly struck chords with fans, as many found the gesture to be in good faith and respectful.

On August 14, both 'War 2' and 'Coolie' will make their theatrical openings, marking a much-awaited moment.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features the superstar in a powerful new look as the lead protagonist. Actor Nagarjuna is seen as the villain, while Aamir Khan is also set to make a cameo in the film.

Aamir and Rajinikanth previously worked together in the 1995 film, 'Aatank Hi Aatank,' thus marking their reunion after nearly three decades. The trailer for 'Coolie' has been released, giving a glimpse of the intense action sequences, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues.

Aamir Khan as Dahaa also makes an entry in the trailer.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is returning as the fearless warrior - a "nameless, faceless shadow." He has been set against a new villain, Jr NTR, who strives to "fight battles of the country that no one else can."

Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.