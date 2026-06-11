Hrithik Roshan signs with Anonymous Content: Inside the Hollywood powerhouse behind the deal

Hrithik Roshan has signed with Anonymous Content, a move that could mark a new chapter in the actor's global ambitions as he prepares for several high-profile projects in India and explores opportunities beyond the domestic market.
The partnership aligns Roshan with a company widely regarded as one of the most prestigious creative forces in the entertainment industry. Founded in 1999 by Steve Golin, Anonymous Content has built a reputation for producing critically acclaimed films, award-winning television series and representing some of the industry's most respected filmmakers, writers and actors.
For Roshan, one of India's biggest stars, the association could help strengthen his international presence at a time when cross-border collaborations between Hollywood and Indian cinema are becoming increasingly common.
Anonymous Content's track record is among the strongest in contemporary entertainment. The company produced the Academy Award-winning film Spotlight, which won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. It was also behind acclaimed films such as The Revenant, which earned Leonardo DiCaprio his first Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Babel and Being John Malkovich.
In television, the company has been associated with some of the medium's most influential series. Its credits include the critically acclaimed True Detective, Mr Robot, 13 Reasons Why and Homecoming. These productions have collectively earned numerous Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and other major industry honours.
Over the years, Anonymous Content has accumulated dozens of Academy Award nominations and Emmy wins, establishing itself as a company known for prestige storytelling across film, television and digital media. Its management division has also represented a range of internationally recognised creative talent, making it a key player in shaping global entertainment projects.
Roshan's signing comes at an important point in his career. The actor remains one of Hindi cinema's most bankable stars and is currently associated with major franchise properties, including the Spy Universe's War series and the long-running superhero franchise Krrish.
The announcement positions Hrithik Roshan alongside one of Hollywood's most respected creative companies, potentially opening the door to new collaborations as the actor continues to expand his career on the global stage.