Hrithik Roshan snapped with K-pop idol Jackson Wang; Rakesh Roshan shares picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): K-Pop idol Jackson Wang who is currently on an India visit on Thursday met with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family.

Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram platform to shared a happy group picture in which Wang was seen standing beside Hrithik Roshan. The duo twinned in their black outfits.

Many fans are speculating on a possible collaboration between the singer and the actor for 'Krrish 4' as it is helmed by Hritik himself.

While sharing the photo, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Jackson welcome & God bless!"

Wang, who is a member of South Korean boy band GoT7 was on Tuesday spotted at the Mumbai International Aiport. He is in India to promote his upcoming music album Magic Man 2 a folow up to his 2022 album Magic Man.

In the visuals, Wang was seen dressed in all black which included a trouser complimented with a hoodie and a beanie.

He was accompanied by his team and the Mumbai Airport officials. The K-Pop idol greeted his fans with a namaste.

He posted, "Hi India" with a red heart emoji. He also dropped a few sefies with the post.

This marks Jackson's second visit to India.

The Chinese-born K-pop idol had earlier visited the country to perform at one of the world's longest-running music festivals, Lollapalooza, in 2023.

In May this year actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh announced his collaboration with Jackson Wang. The latter shared a teaser of their upcoming track, 'Buck'. Diljit also reposted on his Instagram Story. The track was released on May 9