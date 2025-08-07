Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan runs towards his car as paparazzi shouts ‘Pakad isko’, netizens react: ‘This is a crime’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan Roshan's recent paparazzi video is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The 17-year-old was seen running on the road as he was being chased by the paparazzi. The incident left netizens angry, sparking conversations around the privacy and safety of star kids.

Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan chased by paparazzi In the video clip, Hridaan is seen exiting a building in Mumbai when photographers call him. He looked visibly startled and tried walking away quickly.

As he attempts to dodge the photographers quickly, the paparazzi begin following him even more. He runs towards his car to avoid the cameras. Even one of the photographers is heard saying, "Pakad isko (Get hold of him)”.

As Hridaan steps into the car, he appears to gesture to the driver to start driving. He seemed visibly shaken and uncomfortable by the incident.

As the video made its way to social media, people on the internet slammed paparazzi for invading the privacy of celebrities and their families.

Internet reacts to paps chasing Hrithik Roshan's son While some called it ‘creepy’, others simply termed it a ‘crime.’

Someone posted the video on Reddit and wrote, “Paps running after Hrithik's son Hridaan as he tried to avoid being spotted.”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “Paps should be notified by the police against stalking especially minors.” “Why would you run after a barely legal child like that!? He legit seemed a little scared and accosted,” added another.

One more shared, “This is weird asf, paps are such creeps man.”

“This should be a crime,” someone else said.

Yet another also wrote, “Poor kid. I also remember the Internet being so creepy towards his looks as a minor, lots of weird comments from clearly middle aged women. This is literally harassment.”

"Oh my god! Poor kid. He is being hounded. This is a crime...The way this child ran to a safe place is really sad. It's a crime to harass people like that,” also read a comment.

“This is dangerous and unnecessarily putting that child in harm's way. The paps should be booked for harassment,” one among many who slammed the photographers.