Hrithik Roshan talks about ‘student trauma’, extends support to Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan became the latest celebrity to extend support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike. Earlier on Saturday, Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site by the Delhi Police to the hospital early Saturday on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing expert medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

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Hrithik Roshan backs Sonam Wangchuk On Friday, Hrithik Roshan talked about injustice to the student.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Roshan reacted to a reel shared by actor Lisa Ray.

In the video, Sonam Wangchuk questioned the silence of authorities over the alleged exam paper leaks. He is heard saying, “When will you wake up? Twenty young souls have taken their own life. They worked hard all their lives to sincerely prepare and succeed in these examinations, and even those examinations were rigged. So, it means a lot for those young souls and their families, but also it means a lot for you, because the doctors who will treat you and your children are going to be those who cheated, who were never good for becoming a doctor. Same for engineers. They will build buildings in which your grandchildren will be buried alive. If you don’t raise your voice today, when I am taking the initiative, you are then perhaps condemned to keep dying like animals.”

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Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan said that Sonam Wangchuk's words resonate with him as he understands the pain of the students. “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies,” Roshan added to his post.

Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

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Where is Sonam Wangchuk now Soon after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke began an indefinite hunger strike.

Following the police action, the youth-led outfit escalated its ongoing protest, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Wangchuk had been "manhandled and forcefully removed" by Delhi Police.

Wangchuk's health Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. According to his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk is "absolutely fine", but the hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite her repeated requests, reported PTI.

"Yesterday, doctors from Safdarjung had checked him and all vitals were normal. Potassium was 4.3. Now they are saying the potassium is 2.9 and it is life-threatening. But when we asked for the report, they are showing us the report but not giving it. I am having trust issues due to lack of transparency," she said.

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She added that the family had decided to get Sonam Wangchuk examined independently before consenting to any treatment.

"I've asked them not to administer potassium... We are going to do another test from a different lab before giving medicines. Sonam is absolutely fine and we will soon shift him to a hospital we trust," she said.

Wangchuk has been on a fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led movement over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Protest organisers have said the July 20 march to Parliament will go ahead as scheduled.

(with inputs from PTI)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.