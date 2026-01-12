Hrithik Roshan thanks family, friends and fans in heartfelt message on 52nd birthday: 'Absolute privilege to be alive'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday on 10 January 2026 with an intimate gathering aboard a private yacht, surrounded by close family, friends and industry figures.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates turning 52 with a heartfelt message on Instagram The actor later shared a touching message on Instagram expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love he received on his milestone day.

In his post, Roshan thanked his family, friends and fans for their messages, prayers and kind thoughts, and wrote, “Thank you world, Thank you my family. My friends , my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me , post about me, called me but didn't get thru , for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy , to all of you I want to say that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honor to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock , together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity! Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026 (sic).”

Advertisement

The birthday celebrations drew attention not just for their warmth but also for the range of guests who joined Roshan. Among those present were his girlfriend Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, and close friends including Arslan Goni.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan pens post for Saba Azad on her birthday, Sussanne Khan reacts

Tributes flowed in from family members and colleagues well before the celebrations began. His father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, posted a heartfelt birthday message alongside a creative fan edit showing a young Hrithik embracing himself. Rakesh wrote, “Duggu, love you more every year. Happy birthday!”, highlighting the deep and enduring bond between father and son.

Saba Azad, with whom Roshan has been in a relationship since 2023, shared a series of affectionate images taken during relaxed moments together. In her caption, she wrote,"Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you ♥️(sic)."

Advertisement

Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan also marked the occasion by posting unseen photos of her brother from his childhood and teenage years, accompanied by an emotional note. She described him as her “rock” and expressed pride in both his personal character and professional achievements, wishing him strength, peace and continued success in the year ahead.

Advertisement

Fans and fellow industry figures joined in the tributes, flooding social media with appreciative messages that celebrated Roshan’s long and influential career in Hindi cinema.

Known affectionately as the “Greek God of Bollywood,” he first rose to fame with the blockbuster ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ in 2000, a film that not only made him a household name but also earned him multiple awards and critical acclaim early in his career.

Advertisement

Beyond his iconic roles on screen, Roshan’s disciplined approach to fitness and health continues to be widely discussed in entertainment media, with recent coverage highlighting his balanced diet and training routines that help him maintain an athletic physique even at 52.