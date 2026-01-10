Hrithik Roshan turns 52: Dinner by 9 pm, No carbs burger, jowar pizza and more about his diet plan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Saturday. Lovingly called Bollywood’s “Greek God,” the handsome hunk remains one of the fittest celebs of the industry. From his blockbuster debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, to his most recent, spy-thriller War 2, Hrithik Roshan has always set goals with a ripped body and chiselled abs. While he swears by his consistent workout routine, his diet also plays a key role in his body transformation.

Hrithik Roshan's chef reveals his diet Revealing Hrithik Roshan's fitness secret, his personal chef, Shubham Vishwakarma, shared what his diet looks like. Unlike celebs who prefer intermittent fasting, the actor believes in a balanced diet with protein, carbs, fibre, and healthy fat.

He likes to eat frequently but smaller meals throughout the day. His last meal is usually dinner by 9 pm.

Hrithik Roshan's chef told Health Shots, “Hrithik sir eats every 2.5 to 3 hours in a day. He finishes his day by 9 p.m. maximum. Then he fasts till the morning.”

He went on to reveal the War 2 actors' favourite food, go-to protein sources, cheat meals and more. So, what does his everyday plate look like? Vishwakarma added that Hrithik Roshan's usual meal includes “Protein, carbs, fibre, and healthy fat.”

What does Hrithik Roshan eat? The 52-year-old actor relies on non-vegetarian foods as his primary source of protein. His protein intake comes from natural sources such as white fish, eggs, lentils, rajma and chickpea.

His chef revealed that the actor opts for food that can help him with lean muscle gain and recovery.

"I add eggs, chicken and fish for Omega-3 in his diet. ⁠Greek yogurt, oats and quinoa are also some of the staple foods we give him. Nuts and seeds are non-negotiables that we add to Hrithik sir's diet to ensure he remains fit and healthy," he shared.

From Tandoori to BBQ chicken, what does Hrithik Roshan enjoy While Hrithik Roshan is disciplined about his diet, he loves his cheat meal too. In fact, his cheat meals are too healthy to make sure he can enjoy them guilt-free.

His chef revealed, "Tandoori chicken. BBQ chicken. No carbs burger, and Jowar-based pizza. That's what sir likes - foods that satiate his taste buds, but is also mindful."

While Roshan loves indulging in his favourite food, he turns to Indian food for comfort. "Sir's comfort food is moong dal, Bhindi bhaji, Jowar roti and one bowl of dahi," Vishwakarma added.