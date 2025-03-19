Hrithik Roshan completed 25 years in Bollywood, marking his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. The Greek God of Bollywood has since played several roles across different genres that have been loved and appreciated by critics and fans alike.

However, ahead of Krrish 4, Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to determine Hrithik Roshan's fan-favourite performance over the years. The Pinkvilla poll, conducted on March 15, asked its readers to choose between five of Hrithik's most iconic roles:

Krrish

Jodhaa Akbar

Lakshya

Dhoom 2

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Here's what the fans think was Hrithik Roshan's best-ever performance: According to the Pinkvilla poll, fans think Hrithik Roshan was his best in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The 2011 road-trip movie received the maximum number of votes out of the given options i.e. 31 per cent.

His performance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has a special place in the hearts of fans. In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of Arjun, a financial analyst, which beautifully depicts the growth in his character as he navigates life on a road trip with his friends.

Following close was his iconic superhero series, Krrish, with 21 per cent of votes, while the historical period drama Jodhaa Akbar managed to secure the third position with 17 per cent of votes.

25 years of Hrithik Roshan Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which also starred Ameesha Patel in her acting debut, was re-released in theatres on January 10, coinciding with Hrithik’s 51st birthday.

Talking to the media during a meet-and-greet event, the actor said he doesn't like to use words like "legacy" and "milestone" to describe his silver jubilee moment in cinema.

“It’s been 25 years, I don’t like words like legacy, and milestone, and I’m not here to say, ’25 years yeah’. I’m not doing that,” Hrithik said.

Hrithik will next be seen in War 2, a sequel to his 2019 action thriller, opposite Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and Krrish 4.