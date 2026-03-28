‘New fear unlocked’: Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad hospitalised, urges people to wash salads after Cyclospora infection

Actor, singer Saba Azad, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, was recently hospitalised due to an infection caused by Cyclosporiasis. She shared a health update on social media and urged netizens to wash vegetables thoroughly to avoid the infection. Her post has left many worried on the internet.

Saba Azad hospitalised due to Cyclosporiasis infection Saba Azad recalled the worst 14 days” of her life in her post and shared that she lost 4 kg due to the infection. She added that she could barely walk in her situation.

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Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this stomach bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk."

"One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights," she added, revealing she is currently recuperating.

She continued and recommended that netizens wash their vegetables properly.

"So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does! Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one)."

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Saba also posted a picture from the hospital clicked by Hrithik Roshan who stayed by her side during this time.

"By @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide (sic)," she ended her post.

Celebs wish for speedy recovery Reacting to her post, Preity Zinta wrote in the comment section, "Get well soon sweetheart." "Oh no you poor thing! Sending lots of love," added Konkona Sen Sharma. "Oh no ! Get well soon," Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother said.

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"Happy healing, I had it too should take a couple of days. You will be fine," commented Hrithik Roshan's ex-brother-in-law, actor Zayed Khan.

Netizens react A fan wrote, "I lost around 8 kg of weight due to this bacterial infection, worst this bacteria does is it torn down your muscle mass and keeps hemoglobin level down."

Another said, “Dude what?”

On Reddit, someone reacted to Saba Azad's post and wrote, "New fear unlocked." "I don’t agree with the propaganda of strategic product placement but best wishes to her. Hope she recovers soon," a different one commented.

Also Read | Wash these vegetables before cooking in monsoon

"Bruh, I always refused to eat salads because they are uncooked so you get exposed to all the bacteria! They always gave me the ick. Green leafy veggies are nasty for bacteria and worms, wishing her good health but her cooks should have known better fr," also said yet another user.

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