Hrithik Roshan’s Hollywood dream revealed: ‘I’d like to work with Christopher Nolan’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared his Hollywood dream and expressed his desire to work with British-American director Christopher Nolan.

The actor is on a US Tour in Atlanta to mark his 25 years as a part of the Indian Entertainment Industry.

Calling the Academy Award-winning director “one of his favourites,” Hrithik expressed his admiration for Christopher Nolan's work.

Christopher Nolan is celebrated for his films like Mememto (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010), and Interstellar (2014). His most recent work – Oppenheimer (2023), won him the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture.

Hrithik Roshan's dream director Hrithik Roshan talked about his dream director to work in Atlanta and said it was Papa Roshan, but “that dream happened”.

“Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning,” he said alluding to his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The actor then shared that now, he'd like to work with Christopher Nolan. “Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors.”

The Bollywood star is known for his films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and War, to name a few. He embarked on a USA Tour after nearly two decades.

The tour witnessed an audience of nearly 5000 in its very first location - Atlanta, Hrithik Roshan's team shared.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan? Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's War 2 alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on 14 August 2025.

He is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, the next instalment in his blockbuster superhero franchise. The much-anticipated film will be produced by YRF' in association with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions and is scheduled to go on floors early next year.