Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 production budget ₹700 crore? ‘Baseless’ rumours

Recent rumours claiming that Krrish 4 has a ₹700-crore budget and is facing delays have been firmly denied by the film’s team. A source from the production has clarified to Livemint that these reports are “baseless and untrue”.

The clarification puts to rest all previous speculation about inflated budgets and production delays. The spokesperson has exclusively confirmed to Livemint that Krrish 4 is progressing per schedule.

“The script is complete, and the technical team is currently being finalised. There are no changes to the original timeline, and the film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, just as initially planned,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is focused on his next release, War 2. He stars in the movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Once War 2 is wrapped up, Hrithik will begin preparations for Krrish 4.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina shares struggle with alcohol addiction

Earlier, there were speculations that Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 had been delayed, reportedly due to its massive ₹700-crore budget.

Media reports claimed studios hesitated to invest, especially with rising expectations in the post-DC-Marvel era and the long gap since the last Krrish film. Despite the production planned for 2025, the shoot is unlikely to begin before 2026, the reports claimed.

Also, there was speculation that director Siddharth Anand had left the project due to the sky-high budget. However, the rumour has been debunked.

Advertisement

Siddharth, currently focused on producing and directing Shah Rukh Khan’s King from May through year-end, faced a scheduling clash with Krrish 4. Both parties mutually agreed to part ways.

The decision was purely due to timeline conflicts, and contrary to rumours, it had nothing to do with budget issues.

Rakesh Roshan confirms Krrish 4 Rakesh Roshan earlier confirmed that Krrish 4 was well on course. During his interaction with ANI, he was asked about Hrithik Roshan’s superhero movie.