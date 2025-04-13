Hrithik Roshan’s US tour management denies mismanagement claims: ‘Actor fulfilled all obligations’

Hrithik Roshan US tour controversy: After claims about mismanagement at actor Hrithik Roshan's Dallas, Texas show, the team who managed the event issued a clarification. Denying claims of Hrithik not clicking pictures with fans and attendees waiting in line for hours despite paying a whopping amount for premium access, the team said the War actor fulfilled all of his commitments.

Hrithik Roshan US tour controversy As per News18, Chloe E Jones, the spokesperson from Hrithik’s US event team issued a statement.

It read: "These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people testimony all across social media to back our claims, Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far. In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors."

Hrithik Roshan Dallas show controversy explained Previously, someone claimed on Reddit that Hrithik refused to click pictures despite fans waiting for him in line for 2 hours because the actor arrived late. Someone else also claimed that the event had ‘overcrowded conditions — without even basic offering of water.’

Another also claimed that kids were pushed off from stage.

The Reddit post read: "Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn’t even get a picture. Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money. We waited 2 hours in line just to get refused? Not to mention it was outside in such cold weather. He showed up for a 30 minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh yes they won’t even give us a refund!! Love Hrithik but this event was so unorganised even he was annoyed.”

Hrithik Roshan's US tour Hrithik was on his US tour which began earlier this month. He attended meet-and-greet events in New Jersey, Chicago and at the latest, the Bay Area on 13 April.

Along with him is his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad. Saba had recently dropped a mirror selfie with Hrithik from the US. The couple also spent time with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.