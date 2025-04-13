Hrithik Roshan’s US tour management denies mismanagement claims: ‘Actor fulfilled all obligations’

Hrithik Roshan US tour controversy: After claims about mismanagement at actor Hrithik Roshan's Dallas, Texas show, the team who managed the event issued a clarification. Denying claims of Hrithik not clicking pictures with fans and attendees waiting in line for hours despite paying a whopping amount for premium access, the team said the War actor fulfilled all of his commitments.
As per News18, Chloe E Jones, the spokesperson from Hrithik’s US event team issued a statement.
It read: "These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people testimony all across social media to back our claims, Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far. In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors."
Previously, someone claimed on Reddit that Hrithik refused to click pictures despite fans waiting for him in line for 2 hours because the actor arrived late. Someone else also claimed that the event had ‘overcrowded conditions — without even basic offering of water.’
Another also claimed that kids were pushed off from stage.
The Reddit post read: "Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn’t even get a picture. Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money. We waited 2 hours in line just to get refused? Not to mention it was outside in such cold weather. He showed up for a 30 minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh yes they won’t even give us a refund!! Love Hrithik but this event was so unorganised even he was annoyed.”
Hrithik was on his US tour which began earlier this month. He attended meet-and-greet events in New Jersey, Chicago and at the latest, the Bay Area on 13 April.
Along with him is his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad. Saba had recently dropped a mirror selfie with Hrithik from the US. The couple also spent time with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Hrithik will be next seen in the YRF's War 2.