Hugh Grant goes nostalgic about his time in 80s Kolkata: Calcutta, Satyajit Ray, Moon Moon Sen and Tollygunge Club

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Hugh Grant spoke candidly about his experience in Kolkata. It was during the shoot of the 1988 French film La Nuit Bengali. Actor Rahul Khanna spoke with the legendary British actor at the event.

Grant joked that the film was so small that he once had to pay to watch it himself in Paris. Many people had warned him about culture shock in Kolkata.

“I thoroughly enjoyed being in Calcutta. You know, people said, Hugh, it's going to be a culture shock for you. And, it certainly was. But, I ended up loving it,” he said.

Grant remembered working with respected Indian actors such as Soumitra Chatterjee, Shabana Azmi, and Supriya Pathak. One of his funniest memories involved his first driver, Bishu.

The boy looked 12 though he said he was older. Grant trusted him with his driving capabilities. Then, within weeks, the boy crashed the car and lost his job.

Months later, Grant met him on the street. When asked about his whereabouts, Bishu cheerfully said he had found a new job driving a school bus.

Hugh Grant shared that, while the French crew chose a very local lifestyle, he somehow drifted into Kolkata’s high society. He spoke about cocktail evenings and polo visits to the Tollygunge Club.

“I didn't know that life still existed anywhere. But, it existed then in Calcutta. The Tollygunge Club. And I went to dinner parties with people like Moon Moon Sen. Yeah. I had a lovely time. Fantastic,” said the Notting Hill actor.

As Hugh Grant got nostalgic about Kolkata, Khanna joked that they had tracked down Bishu, sitting in the audience.

“And, he's going to be driving you to the airport,” he quipped.

“Hooray!” Hugh Grant exclaimed.

'I'm ashamed of myself' Rahul Khanna then asked him if he had watched much Indian cinema. Grant mentioned watching some works of Satyajit Ray.

“We were using his studio when we were in Calcutta. And, he's a great genius. But, I can't pretend I've seen a lot of Bollywood. I need advice on that. You have to tell me. Give me the four films I need to watch,” he told Rahul Khanna.

The Indian actor then mentioned that Hugh Grant didn't start out to be an actor. By his own admission, he was a bit of a reluctant actor.

“Yeah. Well, it's true. I fell into it by mistake when I was about 23. And I thought, okay, this is a laugh. I'll do this for a year or two. Because I was poor. I had no money. And, then I'll do a grown-up job. And, here I am at 65. I'm still doing it. And, in some ways, I'm ashamed of myself,” Hugh Grant said in typical British humour.

Hugh Grant half Indian? Hugh Grant later said that his father, James Grant, was born in India.

The former soldier is enjoying his life at 97.

“I had to find his birth certificate the other day because I was applying for some visa or something. That was really hard. It was some very obscure town in the north of India. In fact, I think it might be Pakistan, I'm afraid now,” he said.

“Anyway, we found it in the end, this 1928 thing. He's either Indian or Pakistani by birth. So, I guess that makes me half Indian or half Pakistani," Grant said in dry humour.

Pakistan did not exist in 1928. So, we are definitely claiming him as ours.