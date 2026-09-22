Huge crowd gathers at Lalbaugcha Raja for Darshan on Day 8 of Ganesh Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): A massive crowd of devotees thronged the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on the eighth day of the Ganesh festival, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The Ganesh festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra, continues to draw lakhs of devotees to prominent Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of the biggest attractions during the annual celebrations, witnessing an overwhelming footfall every year.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic public Ganesha idols in Mumbai, drawing over millions of devotees daily during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and traders, its massive global fame stems from deep-rooted faith, historic significance, and heavy cultural influence.

The primary reason for its immense popularity is the deep belief that this Ganesha is a Navasacha Ganapati, meaning 'the one who fulfils all wishes'. Devotees truly believe that praying here with sincere devotion ensures their desires are granted.

Several celebrities and public figures have been seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal since the festival started.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha as part of Ganeshotsav festivities. The actor, along with his family, attended the Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and sought blessings for a happy life. In the visuals, the actor was seen praying to Lord Ganesha. The actor donned a blue kurta while Gauri Khan wore a yellow suit and Suhana donned a green salwar suit.

Ranveer Singh also visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama and accompanied by heavy security, the actor arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.