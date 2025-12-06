Hugh Grant calls himself ‘half Indian’, reveals father was born in undivided India at HTLS 2025

At the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, British actor Hugh Grant revealed that his family has roots in the Indian subcontinent. Speaking at the event, the 64-year-old actor said his father — a soldier — was born in British India in 1928.

“My father was a soldier. In fact, he was born in India. I had to find his birth certificate, and it was really tough. It was some obscure town in the north of India. It may well be Pakistan now,” Grant said, adding with a smile, “He was born in either India or Pakistan. I guess that makes me half Indian, really.”

Recalling his first visit to India in 1988 Grant also revisited memories of his first trip to India in 1988, when he filmed La Nuit Bengali (The Bengali Night) in Kolkata, then Calcutta.

“I shot a very arty film in 1988 in Calcutta. It never really had much of a release. I had to pay to see it myself,” he said. Despite the challenges, he described the experience warmly: “I thoroughly enjoyed being in Calcutta. It was a culture shock, but I absolutely loved it.”

On moving from romantic roles to darker characters Reflecting on his shift from rom-com heart-throb to complex character roles, Grant said he feels more comfortable playing unconventional, layered parts.

“I wasn't confident being a romantic leading man. I need a big mask. I have been much more confident in the last 10–15 years being killers and freaks,” he said. Moderator Rahul Khanna reminded him that he also played the Oompa Loompas, prompting laughter.

Discussing his recent villainous turns, including in the film Heretic, Grant explained his approach: “When you say a baddie, the absolute key is not to play the badness, it's to find the heart of them, and to find the history. What happened to make them that way, and then you play someone who has no idea they are bad. That makes it more interesting than a moustache twirling baddie.”

Prefers cinema to streaming: ‘I hate streaming’ Grant also shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate between theatrical releases and streaming platforms. The actor expressed a strong preference for the cinema experience.

“It's a little bit difficult. I love films in cinemas, made on celluloid. I have found it very hard to fall in love with streaming. I hate streaming. It's sad that people watch it sitting at home on a TV or on their iPhone,” he said.

He admitted that he struggles to feel enthusiastic about streaming-only projects: “A lot of offers come on streaming, and I feel tired. I can't get excited for it.”

