Hugh Jackman onto next big milestone with Sutton Foster after ‘amicable divorce’ | Here's all we know

Hugh Jackman is reportedly ready to take his relationship with Sutton Foster to the next level, days after his estranged wife of nearly 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for a divorce.

According to Australian news outlet New Idea, citing a source, the couple who shared the stage in Broadway's The Music Man in 2022 is now living together in Hugh's New York City penthouse. The two were first photographed holding hands in January 2025.

“They’re inseparable,” the insider said, adding that Sutton, 50, is "slowly migrating" her things over to Hugh’s place.

Although the divorce is reportedly amicable, the New Idea report said Deborra, 69, is “shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own — the place she poured her soul into.”

“It’s almost unreal [for Deborra] seeing Sutton reap the rewards of all those years of her supporting Hugh,” said another insider.

Deborra is also reportedly "concerned" that Hugh is "moving too fast" in his relationship.

Hugh Jackman divorce Hugh Jackman, 56, and Deborra-Lee Furness had announced their separation after a “wonderful, loving marriage” in September 2023 to “pursue individual growth”.

The couple, who got married in 1996 and share two adopted kids – son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 19 – filed for a divorce on May 23, nearly two years after announcing an amicable separation.

According to Daily Mail, the couple agreed on a financial settlement that leaves both “financially secure”.

“They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children,” a source told the Daily Mail.

"[Deborra] got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure,” it added.

‘Traumatic journey of betrayal…’: Deborra-Lee Furness In a statement to Daily Mail after the “non-contested” divorce, i.e., neither party had an issue with the outcome, Deborra reflected on the “breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” and navigated the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God or the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us,” she said.

However, Hugh was reportedly “very disappointed” by Deborra's statement and felt “blindsided.”

The source told Daily Mail that “there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press” and Jackman “knows that he cannot change anything”.