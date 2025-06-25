Hugh Jackman's net worth: A look at The Wolverine star's earnings, properties and more

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is all over the news as he finalised his divorce with Deborra-Lee Furness. It took one month after she filed for divorce to formally end their decades-long marriage. Prior to her filing, it is said that the two spent almost two years finalising the negotiations, thanks to their estimated $250 million fortune, as reported by Daily Mail. So, how rich is Hugh Jackman exactly?

Hugh Jackman's net worth Going by Celebrity Net Worth, Hugh's net worth is said to be $120 million. The Daily Mail claims the actor's estimated net worth is around $200 million, ever since his Wolverine stint in Marvel's comic book franchise.

A report of Forbes mentioned Hugh among the highest-paid actors of 2024, with an estimated net worth of $50 million ($66 million gross), largely driven by his X-Men roles and Les Mis.

It says, “After the emotional send-off of his Wolverine character in 2017's Logan, nothing short of a massive payday and the opportunity to work with his good friend Ryan Reynolds would have convinced the 56-year-old Jackman to don the adamantium claws once again. But Deadpool & Wolverine will likely end up being the most lucrative movie of his career.”

Hugh Jackman's earnings from films Cosmopolitan reported that Hugh's main source of earnings comes from his impressive paychecks throughout his career. He earned $5 million for X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), $20 million each for X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and The Wolverine (2013), and $7 million for X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), reportedly.

Outside the superhero franchise, he reportedly earned $5 million for Les Misérables, $9 million for Real Steel, and $10 million for Australia.

Hugh Jackman's investments Apart from acting, Jackman is also a businessman. He owns a coffee company, Laughing Man Coffee. He also owned a production house, Seed Productions which was founded by the actor and his now ex-wife.

Properties owned by Hugh Jackman Hugh Jackman also has an impressive real estate portfolio. One of his most notable properties is a two-story apartment in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, which he purchased for $21 million in 2022 and previously shared with Deborra-Lee Furness.

In Australia, he has bought, sold, and rented several properties across Sydney. Among his most talked-about acquisitions is a sleek, ultra-modern condo overlooking Bondi Beach, reportedly bought for $6 million in 2016, according to Architectural Digest.

He also owns a 2.5-acre waterfront plot purchased for $3.5 million in 2015, along with a luxurious waterfront home in the Hamptons.

There are reports about his other purchased properties in London and New York.