Streaming service Hulu has gone down for thousands of users, leaving people in the US scrambling for alternative ways to watch the 2025 Oscars. If you're one of the people struggling to watch the Oscars on Hulu, then fear not, we've got you covered.

Hulu down for thousands of users: “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.” Hulu confirmed the logging in issue via a post on X.

5 alternatives you can watch Oscars 2025 on instead: Hulu has already confirmed that it will offer an on-demand version of the Oscars in 2025, but if you want to watch the Oscars now, there are few services you can turn to.

US users can switch to subscription-based platforms that offer live access to ABC's live stream. These include YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Most of these services also offer a free trial, so users can get a trial version of these services to watch the Oscars 2025 instead.

Additionally, ABC.com or the ABC app will also allow users to live stream ABC, but they will need an account with a TV provider to do so.

How to resolve Hulu logging in error? Hulu users in the US are experiencing a "missing error JSON structure", suggesting that the streaming service is having trouble processing data from the server.