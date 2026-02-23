'Hum log ka kya hoga?': Aamir Khan questions Arijit Singh’s retirement decision at singer's Jiaganj home

A behind-the-scenes video featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan and singer Arijit Singh has sparked widespread discussion online after showing the actor reacting emotionally to the singer’s decision to step away from playback singing.

Aamir Khan reacts to Arijit Singh’s retirement decision The video, released on Monday, captures moments from Aamir Khan’s visit to Murshidabad in West Bengal, Arijit Singh’s hometown, where the singer recorded the title track Ek Din for the actor’s upcoming production. The candid footage offers a rare glimpse into the personal equation between the two artists, away from studio settings and promotional events.

In one of the most talked-about scenes, Aamir and Arijit are seen sitting casually on the floor inside the singer’s home, engaged in a relaxed conversation. During the exchange, Aamir asks, “You are not taking on any projects. For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to sing for Hindi films?”

Hearing Arijit’s response that his break from playback singing would be permanent, the actor appears visibly surprised and quickly replies in Hindi: "Aisa mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga" (Don't do this yaar, what will happen to us).

The moment has resonated strongly with fans, many of whom view Arijit Singh as one of the defining voices of modern Hindi cinema. Known for songs that blend emotional depth with simplicity, the singer has dominated Bollywood music charts for over a decade, delivering hits across romantic, devotional and independent genres.

The BTS video also shows lighter moments from the visit. Arijit is seen guiding Aamir through his hometown, flying kites together and taking the actor around on a scooty. The informal setting reflects Singh’s well-known preference for a quiet life away from the glamour typically associated with the film industry.

Industry observers say the exchange highlights the importance of playback singers in shaping cinematic storytelling. Over the years, Arijit Singh’s voice has become closely associated with emotional narratives in Hindi films, often serving as the emotional anchor for lead characters.

Aamir later shared a poster of the upcoming film and publicly thanked Arijit for lending his voice to Ek Din. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and features Aamir’s son Junaid Khan alongside actor Sai Pallavi in leading roles. The collaboration marks one of the singer’s final contributions to a Bollywood project before stepping back from playback assignments.

