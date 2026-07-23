Huma Qureshi reaches Jantar Mantar, Imran Khan joins Mumbai CJP protest, Ayesha Khan detained: Celebs support students

Several Bollywood actors have extended their support to students amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The latest celebrity to show solidarity was actor Huma Qureshi and her brother-actor Saqib Saleem, who reached Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night. On Thursday, actor Rasika Dugal posted pictures from the Mumbai protest.

“At the protest yesterday. In solidarity with every student demanding accountability, justice and hope for a future they can believe in,” Dugal wrote as she joined students.

Huma Qureshi at Jantar Mantar In a video shared by the CJP account on X, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were seen arriving at the protest site in Delhi.

Imran Khan joins fans at Mumbai protest On Wednesday, Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, joined the protest in Mumbai. He was seen joining the march along with protestors.

A video of Khan has gone viral where he is seen walking alongside hundreds of students in the rain. He was seen smiling and fist-bumping with others at the protest. He also clicked pictures with some fans who approached after recognising him. The video was also shared by the X account, Cockroach is Back.

Dhurandhar actor detained Actor Ayesha Khan, who is best known for her special performance in Shararat from Dhurandhar, also participated in the Mumbai protest. She shared that she was detained by the Mumbai police on Wednesday.

She took to Instagram to share a video statement on the protest. She alleged that she was dragged without reason and pushed inside a van after she and her friends gathered to show solidarity for the students.

She said, “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli).”

In a different post, Ayesha Khan shared the video of her being pushed inside a police van. She added in the caption, "Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what?

“I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future.”

Several protests are being held across different parts of the country ever since 20th July Chalo Sansad march in Delhi.