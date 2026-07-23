Huma Qureshi reaches Jantar Mantar, Imran Khan joins Mumbai CJP protest, Ayesha Khan detained: Celebs support students

Several Bollywood actors have extended their support to students amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The latest celebrity to show solidarity was actor Huma Qureshi and her brother-actor Saqib Saleem, who reached Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night. On Thursday, actor Rasika Dugal posted pictures from the Mumbai protest.

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“At the protest yesterday. In solidarity with every student demanding accountability, justice and hope for a future they can believe in,” Dugal wrote as she joined students.

Huma Qureshi at Jantar Mantar In a video shared by the CJP account on X, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were seen arriving at the protest site in Delhi.

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Imran Khan joins fans at Mumbai protest On Wednesday, Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, joined the protest in Mumbai. He was seen joining the march along with protestors.

A video of Khan has gone viral where he is seen walking alongside hundreds of students in the rain. He was seen smiling and fist-bumping with others at the protest. He also clicked pictures with some fans who approached after recognising him. The video was also shared by the X account, Cockroach is Back.

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Dhurandhar actor detained Actor Ayesha Khan, who is best known for her special performance in Shararat from Dhurandhar, also participated in the Mumbai protest. She shared that she was detained by the Mumbai police on Wednesday.

She took to Instagram to share a video statement on the protest. She alleged that she was dragged without reason and pushed inside a van after she and her friends gathered to show solidarity for the students.

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She said, “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli).”

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In a different post, Ayesha Khan shared the video of her being pushed inside a police van. She added in the caption, "Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what?

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“I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future.”

Several protests are being held across different parts of the country ever since 20th July Chalo Sansad march in Delhi.

Earlier Salman Khan came out in support of protesting students. Talking about those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully, he wrote on X, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.